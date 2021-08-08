Former Detroit Lions QB Dan Orlovsky shares epic Calvin Johnson story [Video]

On Sunday night, Detroit Lions legend Calvin Johnson will officially be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and plenty have been coming out with great stories from his time in the NFL.

Earlier today, former Lions QB Dan Orlovsky took to Twitter to share an epic story about when he was told to just throw the ball up to Calvin against a cover 2 defense.

Orlovsky explains how he thought the Lions coaches were stupid and how he was the one that was going to look like an idiot when the ball was intercepted.

Take a listen as Orlovsky tells how the story ended.