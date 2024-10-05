fb
Friday, October 4, 2024
HomeDetroit LionsFormer Detroit Lions QB Greg Landry Dies
Detroit Lions

Former Detroit Lions QB Greg Landry Dies

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0
1

The Detroit Lions community is mourning the loss of one of its former stars. According to a report from Brad Galli, former Lions quarterback Greg Landry has passed away at the age of 77.

Landry, who played for the Lions from 1968 to 1978, was a pivotal figure for the team during his decade in Detroit. As a dual-threat quarterback, Landry became a fan favorite for his ability to make plays both with his arm and his legs, leading the team through several memorable seasons.

Throughout his time in Detroit, Landry earned a Pro Bowl selection and became known for his toughness and leadership on the field. His impact on the Lions franchise and the sport is remembered fondly by fans and former teammates alike. Rest in peace, Greg Landry.

Previous article
Steve Mariucci Shocks Tom Izzo With Surprise Announcement [Video]
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Mike on Amon-Ra St. Brown Voices Frustration With Jameson Williams, Says He Could Be Fined
Tyler on Amon-Ra St. Brown Voices Frustration With Jameson Williams, Says He Could Be Fined
Turd Ferguson on Amon-Ra St. Brown Voices Frustration With Jameson Williams, Says He Could Be Fined
Jdjdn on Amon-Ra St. Brown Voices Frustration With Jameson Williams, Says He Could Be Fined
Lance Ellison on Amon-Ra St. Brown Voices Frustration With Jameson Williams, Says He Could Be Fined
Johnny D Petty on Detroit Lions Could Catch ANOTHER Break vs. Dallas Cowboys
Jay on Brandon Inge Joins Brighton High School Baseball Coaching Staff, Bringing Major League Expertise
Danny on Detroit Tigers Offseason Plans: No Spending Spree in Sight
rdf on Detroit Lions’ Practice Takes a Wild Turn—Terrion Arnold’s Injury Details
Joe Veneri on Taylor North Booted From Little League Baseball State Tournament For Cheating

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions