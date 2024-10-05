Former Detroit Lions QB Greg Landry Dies

The Detroit Lions community is mourning the loss of one of its former stars. According to a report from Brad Galli, former Lions quarterback Greg Landry has passed away at the age of 77.

Former Lions quarterback Greg Landry has died. He was 77. Landry played for Detroit from 1968–1978. pic.twitter.com/gXGBibvcwQ — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) October 5, 2024

Landry, who played for the Lions from 1968 to 1978, was a pivotal figure for the team during his decade in Detroit. As a dual-threat quarterback, Landry became a fan favorite for his ability to make plays both with his arm and his legs, leading the team through several memorable seasons.

Throughout his time in Detroit, Landry earned a Pro Bowl selection and became known for his toughness and leadership on the field. His impact on the Lions franchise and the sport is remembered fondly by fans and former teammates alike. Rest in peace, Greg Landry.