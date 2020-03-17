Former Detroit Lions QB Jeff Driskel lands a new gig

According to reports, former Detroit Lions backup quarterback (and starter when Matthew Stafford got injured) Jeff Driskel is set to sign with the Denver Broncos.

According to an NFL Source, The Broncos are set to sign veteran QB Jeff Driskell. He started against Denver in Cincy in 2017. #BroncosCountry @KOAColorado — Brandon Krisztal (@BKDenverSports) March 18, 2020

Driskel, who is 26, started 3 games for the Lions in 2019, completing 59% of his passes for 685 yards and 4 touchdowns to go along with 4 interceptions.