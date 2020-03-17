42.1 F
Detroit
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Detroit Lions News

Former Detroit Lions QB Jeff Driskel lands a new gig

By Don Drysdale


According to reports, former Detroit Lions backup quarterback (and starter when Matthew Stafford got injured) Jeff Driskel is set to sign with the Denver Broncos.

Driskel, who is 26, started 3 games for the Lions in 2019, completing 59% of his passes for 685 yards and 4 touchdowns to go along with 4 interceptions.

