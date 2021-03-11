Former Detroit Lions QB Jon Kitna says he once played with a drunk wide receiver

Sharing is caring!

For those of you who have followed the Detroit Lions closely over the years, you probably remember the Jon Kitna era.

Kitna was the Lions QB from 2006-2008. But before coming to Detroit, Kitna spent five seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals.

On Wednesday, Kitna shared an eye-raising story with Ryen Russillo from his tenure in Cincinnati.

“There were some things that were hard to believe [with the Bengals],” Kitna said, via Cincinnati.com. “There was a time that I played a game with a guy that was drunk in the huddle. There was a time that a guy showed up late to a game. In the NFL, you need to be there two hours, two hours and 15 minutes ahead of time. And he showed up under an hour before the game’s start. Those are weird things, now. That’s tough. I’m not sure if the staff knew. But I think the guy was like — that was kind of his normal. I mean he was drunk and had close to 200 yards receiving now. So it was crazy.”

Though Kitna did not name this player, Pro Football Talk says that three Bengals had games of more than 150 receiving yards in a game during his tenure.

