Former Detroit Lions QB Rodney Peete Goes Viral During Los Angeles Dodgers Game [Video]

Former Detroit Lions quarterback Rodney Peete is trending for an entirely different reason — and it has nothing to do with football. Peete was spotted at a recent Los Angeles Dodgers game, where he made an impressive catch of a foul ball in the stands. With his trusty glove in hand, Peete reached out and snagged the ball, much to the excitement of the crowd.

Rodney Peete Flashes the Leather!

The moment went viral after FOX Sports MLB posted the video on social media, capturing Peete’s catch as Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy raced toward the ball in hopes of making the play himself. Peete, unfazed, secured the foul ball. As you will see, Pete did not prevent Muncy from making the play as it was already passed his glove. The video has already racked up over 2.3 million views.

Rodney Peete casually making the catch in front of Max Muncy 🤣 pic.twitter.com/16sGFvMqNT — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 19, 2025

A Quick Look Back

For those who may not know, Rodney Peete played quarterback for the Detroit Lions from 1989 to 1993, after being selected in the sixth round of the 1989 NFL Draft. While his days on the field may be behind him, it’s clear Peete still has quick reflexes and great hands!