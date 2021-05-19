Former Detroit Lions QB signs with Houston Texans

Sharing is caring!

Former Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel has found a new home.

According to multiple reports, he’s signing a free-agent deal with the Houston Texans. It’s a one-year deal worth a reported $2.5 million:

With the signing, Driskel is now the 5th quarterback on Houston’s roster, along with Deshaun Watson, Tyrod Taylor, Davis Mills and Ryan Finley.

After playing collegiately at Florida and Louisana Tech, Driskel was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in 2016. He was soon waived and claimed by the Cincinnati Bengals, with whom he made his first professional start. He would later sign with the Lions in 2019 before being placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury in November of that season.

He spent 2020 with the Denver Broncos, completing 54.7% of his passes for 432 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.