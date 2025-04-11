Former Detroit Lions Quarterback Finds New Home

An NFL journeyman has signed with yet another team, extending a wild record for most franchises played for — and yes, he once wore Honolulu blue.

Josh Johnson, the NFL’s ultimate journeyman, is adding another stop to his football passport — this time in the nation’s capital.

The 37-year-old quarterback, who has now suited up for a record 14 NFL teams, is signing with the Washington Commanders, per ESPN’s John Keim.

Johnson’s career has taken him just about everywhere — including a quick stint in Detroit back in 2019, when he served as a backup with the Lions. While his time in the Motor City was brief, it’s part of a wild, winding NFL journey that continues into 2025.

Washington’s QB room gets a veteran presence, and Johnson gets yet another shot to suit up on Sundays.

Why it matters

In a league where longevity is rare and consistency even rarer, Johnson has found a way to stay in the game. Whether he’s taking snaps or mentoring younger QBs, his experience could prove valuable for the Commanders.

The Bottom Line

Josh Johnson is back in the league — again — and this time, it’s with the Commanders. One more chapter in a football life that’s been anything but boring.