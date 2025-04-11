Former Detroit Lions Quarterback Finds New Home

An NFL journeyman has signed with yet another team, extending a wild record for most franchises played for — and yes, he once wore Honolulu blue.

Josh Johnson, the NFL’s ultimate journeyman, is adding another stop to his football passport — this time in the nation’s capital.

The 37-year-old quarterback, who has now suited up for a record 14 NFL teams, is signing with the Washington Commanders, per ESPN’s John Keim.

Washington Commanders Dan Snyder

Johnson’s career has taken him just about everywhere — including a quick stint in Detroit back in 2019, when he served as a backup with the Lions. While his time in the Motor City was brief, it’s part of a wild, winding NFL journey that continues into 2025.

Washington’s QB room gets a veteran presence, and Johnson gets yet another shot to suit up on Sundays.

Why it matters

In a league where longevity is rare and consistency even rarer, Johnson has found a way to stay in the game. Whether he’s taking snaps or mentoring younger QBs, his experience could prove valuable for the Commanders.

The Bottom Line

Josh Johnson is back in the league — again — and this time, it’s with the Commanders. One more chapter in a football life that’s been anything but boring.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

