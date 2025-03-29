Former Detroit Lions Quarterback Finds New Home

Veteran quarterback Tim Boyle is heading to Tennessee. The former Detroit Lions signal-caller has agreed to a deal with the Tennessee Titans, marking the latest stop in his well-traveled NFL career. At 30 years old, Boyle continues to provide teams with experienced depth at the position, having played for multiple franchises since entering the league.
Tim Boyle Has Another Fresh Start
Boyle’s NFL journey began with the Green Bay Packers before joining the Lions in 2021, where he made three starts. Though he finished that stretch with three touchdowns and six interceptions, his leadership and professionalism were often praised inside the locker room. Since then, Boyle has spent time with the Bears, Giants, Dolphins, and both New York teams.
Now in Tennessee, Boyle brings a veteran presence behind Will Levis as the Titans rework their quarterback room. It’s another fresh start for a player who has built a career by staying ready and being a trusted backup option.
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.