Former Detroit Lions Quarterback Finds New Home

Veteran quarterback Tim Boyle is heading to Tennessee. The former Detroit Lions signal-caller has agreed to a deal with the Tennessee Titans, marking the latest stop in his well-traveled NFL career. At 30 years old, Boyle continues to provide teams with experienced depth at the position, having played for multiple franchises since entering the league.

Tim Boyle Has Another Fresh Start

Boyle’s NFL journey began with the Green Bay Packers before joining the Lions in 2021, where he made three starts. Though he finished that stretch with three touchdowns and six interceptions, his leadership and professionalism were often praised inside the locker room. Since then, Boyle has spent time with the Bears, Giants, Dolphins, and both New York teams.

Now in Tennessee, Boyle brings a veteran presence behind Will Levis as the Titans rework their quarterback room. It’s another fresh start for a player who has built a career by staying ready and being a trusted backup option.