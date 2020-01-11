34.9 F
Detroit
Saturday, January 11, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

Former Detroit Lions RB allegedly exposes OL Graham Glasgow

By Arnold Powell

Must Read

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Former Detroit Lions RB allegedly exposes OL Graham Glasgow

I have made it very clear that I believe one of Bob Quinn's biggest mistakes as Detroit Lions GM,...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Dylan Larkin now has 6th most points in Red Wings history for players 23 or younger

Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin has endeared himself to Red Wings fans from Day 1. The Waterford, Mich....
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Detroit Lions hire special teams coordinator for 2020

According to the Detroit Lions, they have hired Brayden Coombs to be their special teams coordinator for the upcoming...
Read more
Arnold Powell

I have made it very clear that I believe one of Bob Quinn‘s biggest mistakes as Detroit Lions GM, and there have been plenty, is not signing offensive lineman Graham Glasgow to an extension, and allowing him to hit free agency.

Embed from Getty Images

Glasgow has been a versatile part of the Lions offensive line and considering what the Lions currently have moving forward, I believe he would be a valuable piece.

Well, apparently, former Lions RB C.J. Anderson does not agree with me as he allegedly exposed Glasgow on Friday night while streaming a game of Madden football.

According to Matthew LaFave, Anderson allegedly said, “he isn’t it” from his personal experience of playing with Glasgow.

With all due respect to Anderson, if these words actually came out of his mouth, losing Glasgow is going to be something the Lions offensive line will notice this coming season.

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleDylan Larkin now has 6th most points in Red Wings history for players 23 or younger

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Former Detroit Lions RB allegedly exposes OL Graham Glasgow

I have made it very clear that I believe one of Bob Quinn's biggest mistakes as Detroit Lions GM,...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Dylan Larkin now has 6th most points in Red Wings history for players 23 or younger

Michael Whitaker - 0
Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin has endeared himself to Red Wings fans from Day 1. The Waterford, Mich. native has quickly climbed the...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions hire special teams coordinator for 2020

Don Drysdale - 0
According to the Detroit Lions, they have hired Brayden Coombs to be their special teams coordinator for the upcoming season. https://twitter.com/Lions/status/1216027085707403265 From Detroit Lions: Coombs comes to...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Report: Detroit Lions to coach former Michigan QB Shea Patterson

Don Drysdale - 0
Thanks to the Detroit Lions 3-12-1 record in 2019, it has been announced that their coaching staff has been selected to coach in the...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Top 5 Detroit Red Wings goalies of all-time

Arnold Powell - 0
We all know that throughout the history of the Detroit Red Wings, great men have worn the winged wheel between the pipes. Amazing saves...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Detroit Lions hire special teams coordinator for 2020

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
According to the Detroit Lions, they have hired Brayden Coombs to be their special teams coordinator for the upcoming season. https://twitter.com/Lions/status/1216027085707403265 From Detroit Lions: Coombs comes to...
Read more

Report: Detroit Lions to coach former Michigan QB Shea Patterson

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
Thanks to the Detroit Lions 3-12-1 record in 2019, it has been announced that their coaching staff has been selected to coach in the...
Read more

Detroit Lions were in top 10 teams in “salary lost” thanks to injuries

Detroit Lions News Michael Whitaker - 0
Talk about plenty of money going to waste. The Detroit Lions had more than their fair share of injuries this season, most notably to quarterback...
Read more

Top 5 Detroit Lions offensive players of all-time

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
The Detroit Lions have had a long-running history of prolific offensive players. When the Lions do have a great offense, it is a very...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

[tdn_block_newsletter_subscribe input_placeholder=”Your email address” btn_text=”Subscribe” tds_newsletter2-image=”518″ tds_newsletter2-image_bg_color=”#c3ecff” tds_newsletter3-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter4-image=”519″ tds_newsletter4-image_bg_color=”#fffbcf” tds_newsletter4-btn_bg_color=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter4-check_accent=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter5-tdicon=”tdc-font-fa tdc-font-fa-envelope-o” tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color=”#000000″ tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color_hover=”#4db2ec” tds_newsletter5-check_accent=”#000000″ tds_newsletter6-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter6-btn_bg_color=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter6-check_accent=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter7-image=”520″ tds_newsletter7-btn_bg_color=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-check_accent=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_size=”20″ tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_line_height=”28px” tds_newsletter8-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color=”#00649e” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color_hover=”#21709e” tds_newsletter8-check_accent=”#00649e” embedded_form_type=”mailchimp” tds_newsletter=”tds_newsletter1″ tds_newsletter1-input_bar_display=”” tdc_css=”eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn19″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_btn_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_size=”14″ tds_newsletter1-btn_bg_color=”#266fef” embedded_form_code=”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”]
- Advertisement -

© Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.