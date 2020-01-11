Former Detroit Lions RB allegedly exposes OL Graham Glasgow

I have made it very clear that I believe one of Bob Quinn‘s biggest mistakes as Detroit Lions GM, and there have been plenty, is not signing offensive lineman Graham Glasgow to an extension, and allowing him to hit free agency.

Glasgow has been a versatile part of the Lions offensive line and considering what the Lions currently have moving forward, I believe he would be a valuable piece.

Well, apparently, former Lions RB C.J. Anderson does not agree with me as he allegedly exposed Glasgow on Friday night while streaming a game of Madden football.

According to Matthew LaFave, Anderson allegedly said, “he isn’t it” from his personal experience of playing with Glasgow.

With all due respect to Anderson, if these words actually came out of his mouth, losing Glasgow is going to be something the Lions offensive line will notice this coming season.