Former Detroit Lions RB Billy Sims karate kicks unsuspecting defender [Video]

If you have been paying attention to both the NFL and NCAA over the past couple of seasons, you have probably noticed that hurdling would-be tacklers have become more and more popular.

Let’s flashback to November 13, 1983, when former Detroit Lions running back Billy Sims hurdles one defender before karate kicking Oilers cornerback Stevie Brown straight to the ground! After the play, ESPN’s Chris Berman gave Sims the nickname of “Kung Fu Billy Sims.”

No. 98: @Lions RB Billy Sims karate kicks Steve Brown for 13-yard gain (Nov. 13, 1983) #NFL100 📺: NFL 100 Greatest Plays on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/m2BhiGVQfb — NFL (@NFL) September 14, 2019

Sims, who was drafted by the Lions with the No. 1 overall pick in the 1980 NFL Draft, was outstanding until he suffered a career-ending knee injury in 1984. In his career, Sims had a total of 7,178 rushing/receiving yards and 47 touchdowns.

Ah, what could have been.