Former Detroit Lions RB Godwin Igwebuike signs with the enemy

As training camp ended, many projected RB Godwin Igwebuike to make the Detroit Lions‘ final 53-man roster but that was not the case as Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell made the decision to go in a different direction.

Well, this coming Sunday, the Lions will host the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field and Igwebuike will be with the enemy.

According to multiple reports, the Seahawks have signed Igwebuike to their practice squad after he worked out with the team on Tuesday.