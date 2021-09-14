Former Detroit Lions RB Kerryon Johnson finds a new home

Former Detroit Lions RB Kerryon Johnson’s tenure with the Philadelphia Eagles was short-lived, as he was cut prior to the season. But now, an injury has given Johnson a new chance.

Following the season-ending injury to Raheem Mostert, the San Francisco 49ers have added Johnson to their practice squad:

And with RB Raheem Mostert announcing today that he is out for the season with a knee injury he sustained vs. Detroit, the 49ers now are signing former Lions’ RB Kerryon Johnson to their practice squad, per his agent @DrewJRosenhaus. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 14, 2021

A former Lions 2nd round pick in 2018, Johnson was made expendable by the arrival of draft pick Jermar Jefferson and the signing of free-agent Jamaal Williams. He finished 2020 with 181 yards and two touchdowns on 52 rushing attempts and 19 receptions for 187 yards and one TD.