Former Detroit Lions RB Reggie Bush releases statement following Supreme Court ruling

Sharing is caring!

The Supreme Court has ruled that college athletes can begin being paid for their name, image, and likeness (NIL), and former Heisman Trophy winner Reggie Bush has released a statement.

Bush, who had his college records and Heisman Trophy erased from history after allegations that he accepted illegal (at the time) benefits, has released a statement saying that both the NCAA and The Heisman Trust are not willing to help him out to get his trophy back and his records reinstated.

Nation, should Bush get his Heisman Trophy back?

Reggie Bush statement after Supreme Court ruling yesterday: pic.twitter.com/Iia0xXz11f — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 1, 2021