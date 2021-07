According to a report from Field Yates, former Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick has decided to retire from the NFL.

Riddick, who is 30, was originally selected by the Lions in the 6th round of the 2013 NFL Draft.

During his seven seasons in the league, Riddick rushed for 1,037 yards and scored a total of 19 TDs.

Raiders RB Theo Riddick has retired. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 30, 2021