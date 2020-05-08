Former Detroit Lions RB Zach Zenner compares Matt Patricia to Jim Caldwell

Here we go again. Another Detroit Lions player who was cut by Matt Patricia is commenting on current Lions head coach, Matt Patricia.

This time it is former Lions RB Zach Zenner, who joined ESPN’s Michael Rothstein and spoke about the difference between former Lions HC Jim Caldwell and Patricia.

As you will hear in the clip below, Zenner explains how Caldwell’s leadership style was based on mutual respect between himself and his players, while Patricia’s leadership style is based on his players showing respect to him.

Take a listen.

Among the things Zach Zenner and I discussed on the latest pod was the difference btwn Lions coaches Jim Caldwell & Matt Patricia

His perspective is interesting, check out the clip Listen/download/subscribe Apple https://t.co/ctAXxlnb6F

Spotify https://t.co/6Dc30w1l1a pic.twitter.com/KJS32e5nn4 — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) May 8, 2020

Zenner is a classy individual, as you could hear in the interview but his thoughts are certainly interesting.