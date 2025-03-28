Former Detroit Lions Receiver Joins Aaron Glenn in New York

Do you think this will be a good fit?

Josh Reynolds is officially heading east.

The veteran wide receiver has signed a one-year deal with the New York Jets, reuniting with former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, who is now in his first season as the Jets’ head coach. The deal is reportedly worth up to $5 million, with $2.75 million guaranteed and the rest tied to reachable incentives.

A Steady Contributor in Detroit

Reynolds first landed in Detroit during the 2021 season after being waived by the Tennessee Titans. From the start, his familiarity with quarterback Jared Goff — from their days with the Los Angeles Rams — made an immediate impact. Over parts of three seasons in Detroit, Reynolds hauled in 97 catches for 1,393 yards and 10 touchdowns, proving to be a dependable option in the passing game.

Though never the team’s No. 1 receiver, Reynolds consistently delivered in key moments and provided valuable depth behind stars like Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams.

A Familiar Face for Glenn’s New Chapter

Reuniting with Reynolds gives Aaron Glenn a trusted, veteran presence as he begins reshaping the Jets in his own image. While Glenn previously worked on the defensive side in Detroit, his connection with the team’s culture and values likely played a role in bringing Reynolds aboard.

The move gives the Jets an experienced pass-catcher with a solid track record — and offers Reynolds a fresh opportunity to make an impact in a new system.