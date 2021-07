Sharing is caring!

Move over Michael Strahan, there is a new single-season sack master for the NFL!

According to some new research conducted by the Pro Football Researchers Association, former Detroit Lions DE Al ‘Bubba’ Baker had a whopping 23 sacks during his rookie season in 1978, which eclipses Strahan’s previous record of 22.5.

Prior to this update, the NFL only kept track of sacks from 1982-present.

Congrats, Bubba!