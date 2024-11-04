fb
Monday, November 4, 2024
Detroit Lions

Former Detroit Lions S Quandre Diggs Gets Devastating News

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
In a heartbreaking turn of events for former Detroit Lions safety Quandre Diggs, reports indicate that he has suffered a season-ending Lisfranc injury that will require surgery. This news comes as a significant blow to Diggs, who was in his first season with the Tennessee Titans after signing a one-year, $3 million deal, with the potential to earn up to $5 million through incentives.

Diggs, who began his NFL career with the Lions, has been a notable presence in the secondary, known for his playmaking ability and leadership on the field. His injury not only ends his season but also raises questions about his recovery and future in the league.

As the Titans face the challenges of the season ahead without Diggs, his teammates and fans alike will surely miss his contributions. Diggs’s resilience and determination have always been evident, and as he embarks on his recovery journey, supporters will be rooting for his return to the field.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
