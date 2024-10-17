fb
Thursday, October 17, 2024
HomeDetroit LionsFormer Detroit Lions S Tracy Walker Lands Tryout
Detroit Lions

Former Detroit Lions S Tracy Walker Lands Tryout

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0
1

According to a report from Howard Balzer, former Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker had a tryout with the New York Jets on Thursday. Walker, who played for the Lions from 2018 to 2023, is looking to make his mark once again after a short preseason stint with the San Francisco 49ers.

Tracy Walker's Career

Tracy Walker made an impact during his time in Detroit, playing in 79 games (43 starts). Over six seasons, he totaled three interceptions and recorded 291 tackles. However, the 2023 season proved to be challenging for the safety, as he was limited in action due to recovery from a previous injury and spent most of his time playing on special teams.

In February 2024, the Lions released Walker to create cap space, ending his time in Detroit. He later signed with the 49ers in August but was released at the end of the month. Walker rejoined the team’s practice squad before being released once again in September.

Now, with a potential new opportunity in New York, Walker is hoping to return to the field and contribute to an NFL roster. His experience and tenacity could be an asset to the Jets, who are evaluating options for their defense.

Previous article
Detroit Lions Could Be Down A Key Starter Vs. Vikings
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Christina on Why The Detroit Lions WILL NOT Trade For Maxx Crosby
Dave on Scott Harris Talks 2025 Detroit Tigers Roster, Payroll, and Offseason Approach
Billie on Detroit Lions Cause Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones To Lose His Mind During Radio Call
Jim Mck on Detroit Tigers OF Riley Greene Snubbed By Rawlings
Al on Tigers President Scott Harris Reveals Disturbing Plan For Javier Báez
R B on Michigan vs. Michigan State Game Time/Television Information Released
Dav on Detroit Tigers get ABSOLUTELY SCREWED vs. Cleveland Guardians [Video]
jimi on Packers Receiver Gets Panties In A Bunch, Refuses To Practice
Mike on Amon-Ra St. Brown Voices Frustration With Jameson Williams, Says He Could Be Fined
Tyler on Amon-Ra St. Brown Voices Frustration With Jameson Williams, Says He Could Be Fined

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions