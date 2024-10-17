Former Detroit Lions S Tracy Walker Lands Tryout

According to a report from Howard Balzer, former Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker had a tryout with the New York Jets on Thursday. Walker, who played for the Lions from 2018 to 2023, is looking to make his mark once again after a short preseason stint with the San Francisco 49ers.

Tryouts/visits Wednesday. NYJ: Ss Marquise Blair, Joshuah Bledsoe, S Tracy Walker III; CB Tariq Castro-Fields; Ks Matt Coghlin, K Riley Patterson, K Cade York. ARIZ: C/G Nick Leverett (visit/PS). BLT: LB Kristian Welch (visit/PS). CIN: DE Raymond Johnson III (visit/PS) — Howard Balzer (@HBalzer721) October 17, 2024

Tracy Walker's Career

Tracy Walker made an impact during his time in Detroit, playing in 79 games (43 starts). Over six seasons, he totaled three interceptions and recorded 291 tackles. However, the 2023 season proved to be challenging for the safety, as he was limited in action due to recovery from a previous injury and spent most of his time playing on special teams.

In February 2024, the Lions released Walker to create cap space, ending his time in Detroit. He later signed with the 49ers in August but was released at the end of the month. Walker rejoined the team’s practice squad before being released once again in September.

Now, with a potential new opportunity in New York, Walker is hoping to return to the field and contribute to an NFL roster. His experience and tenacity could be an asset to the Jets, who are evaluating options for their defense.