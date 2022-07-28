Former Detroit Lions S William White passes away

According to the Detroit Lions, William White, who was a safety for the team during their last playoff win, has died at the age of 56. White had been suffering from ALS.

From Columbus Dispatch:

White handled his diagnosis and life with ALS with grace and acceptance.

“When Dr. (Kevin) Weber told me I had ALS, I was like, ‘Oh, OK,’” White told The Dispatch in 2018. “He says, ‘You don’t understand, there is a 100 percent chance you are going to die.’ I told him, ‘Well, everybody who is born, there is a 100 percent chance they’re going to die. And no one is going to live into their thousands.'”

Detroit Lions and Chris Spielman release statement following death of William White

The Lions released the following statement just moments ago.

“We share in the sadness felt today throughout the NFL community following the news of William White’s passing. Drafted by the Lions in the 4th round of the 1988 Draft out of Ohio State, White played 6 seasons in Detroit (1988-1993) & appeared in 95 games (79 starts) for the club.”

The Lions also released the following statement from Chris Spielman, who was a teammate of White.

“I loved William,” Spielman said in a statement. “We shared experiences of joy and sorrow on and off the field. He was and always will be my brother. I am forever grateful for the special moment last year when he was able to be by my side during the Pride of the Lions ceremony at Ford Field. I can’t wait to see him again when he will be free of ALS. God’s peace rest upon his family.”

Rest in Peace, William.

We share in the sadness felt today throughout the NFL community following the news of William White’s passing. Drafted by the Lions in the 4th round of the 1988 Draft out of Ohio State, White played 6 seasons in Detroit (1988-1993) & appeared in 95 games (79 starts) for the club. pic.twitter.com/v42P1KnbmA — Detroit Lions (@Lions) July 29, 2022

Please enable JavaScript News Desk: Detroit Lions Have Arrived for Training Camp

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

