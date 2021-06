Sharing is caring!

According to a report from Ian Rapoport, the New England Patriots have signed free agent WR Marvin Hall.

Hall, of course, spent time with the Detroit Lions and showed some flashes of brilliance, especially when trying to stretch the field with his speed.

The #Patriots have added some speed, signing former #Lions and #Bears WR Marvin Hall, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 4, 2021