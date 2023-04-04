Former Detroit Lions target Jarryd Hayne convicted of rape

Former NFL running back and Australian rugby star Jarryd Hayne has been convicted of rape after a third trial on the same charges. In 2017, he was sued for rape in Santa Clara for an alleged incident that took place two years earlier. In 2018, he allegedly attacked a woman in her home in Newcastle, Australia. Initially, Hayne's first trial for the 2018 allegations resulted in a hung jury. The second trial, however, ended with him being convicted and spending nine months in prison. Hayne was emotional walking outside the courthouse with his wife this week, and when asked if he would appeal the jury's latest decision, he said, “Yes.”

Jarryd Hayne was reportedly close to signing with the Detroit Lions

Back in 2014, Hayne was reportedly close to signing a contract with the Detroit Lions. Hayne had multiple visits with the Lions before he eventually decided to sign with the San Francisco 49ers. In 2015, Hayne left the Australian Rugby League to join the 49ers. He finished his NFL career with 52 rushing yards, 27 receiving yards, and three fumbles.