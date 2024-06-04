in Lions News Reports

Former Detroit Lions TE Brandon Pettigrew Arrested in Dallas

Brandon Pettigrew Arrested

Former Detroit Lions tight end Brandon Pettigrew found himself in legal trouble early Sunday morning following an altercation that led to his arrest in Dallas, Texas. The incident, which involved the destruction of property at a local convenience store, has caught significant media attention.

Incident Details

According to TMZ Sports, the incident occurred around 2 AM at a 7-Eleven in Dallas. Pettigrew reportedly became aggressive during an argument inside the store. While the precise cause of the dispute remains unclear, surveillance footage captured Pettigrew throwing a punch at the convenience store’s glass door, resulting in its breakage.

Police Response and Arrest

The situation quickly escalated, prompting police intervention. Officers at the scene drew Tasers in response to Pettigrew’s aggressive behavior, although, fortunately, the incident did not escalate further. The 6-foot-5 former NFL player was arrested without additional confrontation. A representative from the Dallas Police Department confirmed that Pettigrew was transported to Dallas County Jail and booked on a criminal mischief charge.

Subsequent Release

Records indicate that Pettigrew was released from custody later that day, around 1 PM on Sunday. The arrest brings unwanted attention to Pettigrew, who had previously maintained a relatively low profile since retiring from professional football.

Background on Pettigrew

Brandon Pettigrew was a first-round pick in the 2009 NFL Draft, embarking on a solid career with the Detroit Lions that spanned seven seasons from 2009 to 2015. Over his career, he accumulated 301 catches for 2,965 yards and 17 touchdowns. His time in the NFL was noted for his significant contributions to the Lions’ offense during his playing years.

Looking Ahead

The arrest raises concerns about Pettigrew’s post-NFL life and the challenges athletes often face after their professional sports careers end. As the legal process unfolds, more details about the incident and Pettigrew’s current circumstances are expected to emerge, potentially providing clarity on what led to the altercation and his subsequent arrest.

Written by W.G. Brady

