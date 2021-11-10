Former Detroit Lions TE Derren Fells finds new home

After mutually agreeing to part ways with the Detroit Lions, TE Darren Fells has reportedly found a new home.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed Fells to their practice squad with the hopes of moving him to their 53-man roster prior to Sunday’s game.

Congrats, Darren!

The #Bucs are signing former #Lions TE Darren Fells to their practice squad with hopes of moving him up to the 53-man roster before Sunday, per agent @SlavinRon. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 10, 2021