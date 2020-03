According to the Pittsburgh Steelers, former Detroit Lions TE Eric Ebron has signed a two-year, $12 million deal.

After a very nice 2018 season with the Indianapolis Colts, Ebron struggled in 2019 before succumbing to injury.

Nation, do you think Ebron will have a bounce back season with the Steelers in 2020 or will balls continue to bounce off his hands like they have his entire career?