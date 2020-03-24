42.5 F
Detroit
Tuesday, March 24, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

Former Detroit Lions TE Logan Thomas gives interesting comment on Matt Patricia

Former Detroit Lions TE Logan Thomas thanked Matt Patricia as well as Bob Quinn.

By Michael Whitaker

Detroit
overcast clouds
42.5 ° F
45 °
41 °
52 %
0.9mph
90 %
Wed
58 °
Thu
58 °
Fri
52 °
Sat
48 °
Sun
55 °

Must Read

Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

‘Legacy’ free agent WR would fit Detroit Lions offense perfectly

UPDATE: Apparently I jinxed this as Perriman is signing with the New York Jets. My sincerest apologies! https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1242589943018467329 Original Article: The first...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Full 7-Round Detroit Lions mock draft includes trade down with Big Ten touch

Now that we are about a month out from the 2020 NFL Draft, we thought it would be fun...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Rumor: Detroit Lions in talks with free agent CB Logan Ryan

This is the time of year wear NFL free agent rumors are flowing like honey and until something is...
Read more
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

The bad blood that several former Detroit Lions have with head coach Matt Patricia hasn’t exactly been made a secret. After all, Darius Slay among others made no bones about giving their blunt thoughts about him.

However, not everyone who once donned the Honolulu blue was throwing Patricia under the bus upon their departure.

Tight end Logan Thomas just signed a deal with the Washington Redskins, and then took to Instagram to give his thanks to Patricia and to GM Bob Quinn:

View this post on Instagram

First off I want to say thank you to the Ford family, Bob Quinn, Coach Matt Patricia, and all my friends and teammates I played with last year. I will miss so many people in that building but it’s on to the next chapter for me. When I was younger I always watched football with my grandfather. There was only one team that was on in our market every week. It was the same team my grandfather grew up listening to on the radio, a team he grew to love at a young age Bc it was his escape to sports. Today was a moment I will never forget. Being able to let him know that I would be coming home to play for his favorite team the next two years! I’m excited to announce that I will be a part of the Washington Redskins. I could not be more pumped to play for Dan Snyder and coach Ron Rivera and believe he is going to lead this team to the top! My family and I are excited and ready for a new opportunity in a new city and I thank God that he continues to provide for us. #redskins #redskinsnation #HTTR #Hail #washingtonredskins @redskins @mrsthomas5

A post shared by Logan Thomas Sr. (@lthomas_5) on

“First off I want to say thank you to the Ford family, Bob Quinn, Coach Matt Patricia, and all my friends and teammates I played with last year. I will miss so many people in that building but it’s on to the next chapter for me. When I was younger I always watched football with my grandfather. There was only one team that was on in our market every week. It was the same team my grandfather grew up listening to on the radio, a team he grew to love at a young age Bc it was his escape to sports. Today was a moment I will never forget. Being able to let him know that I would be coming home to play for his favorite team the next two years! I’m excited to announce that I will be a part of the Washington Redskins. I could not be more pumped to play for Dan Snyder and coach Ron Rivera and believe he is going to lead this team to the top! My family and I are excited and ready for a new opportunity in a new city and I thank God that he continues to provide for us. #redskins #redskinsnation #HTTR #Hail #washingtonredskins @redskins @mrsthomas5”

Last year, Thomas amassed one touchdown on 16 receptions with 173 yards.

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleFormer Detroit Lions CB Rashaan Melvin finds new home
Next articleDetroit Lions TE T.J. Hockenson posts message for fans

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Lions NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Former Detroit Lions TE Logan Thomas gives interesting comment on Matt Patricia

The bad blood that several former Detroit Lions have with head coach Matt Patricia hasn't exactly been made a...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Former Detroit Lions CB Rashaan Melvin finds new home

Michael Whitaker - 0
Cornerback Rashaan Melvin had been with the Detroit Lions for nearly a calendar year after signing a one-year contract on March 22, 2019. And...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Former Red Wings defenseman Nicklas Lidstrom records message for fans

Michael Whitaker - 0
While most of us in Michigan are currently confined to the inside of our homes, it's always helpful to receive a message of good...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions make decision on OL Oday Aboushi

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Lions have continued their busy offseason by making a depth signing, electing to to bring back Oday Aboushi on a one year...
Read more
MSU News

Michigan State F Xavier Tillman makes NBA decision

Don Drysdale - 0
On Tuesday, Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman took to Twitter to make his NBA decision. Tillman, who averaged 14.2 points and 10.6 rebounds while...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Sam Martin is no longer the Detroit Lions punter as he finds a new home

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
As many have been saying, it seemed like just a matter of time before we found out that the Detroit Lions were officially moving...
Read more

Detroit Lions TE T.J. Hockenson posts message for fans

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
With much of the nation either self-quarantining or being ordered to stay at home, a plethora of professional athletes have been posting videos for...
Read more

Former Detroit Lions CB Rashaan Melvin finds new home

Detroit Lions News Michael Whitaker - 0
Cornerback Rashaan Melvin had been with the Detroit Lions for nearly a calendar year after signing a one-year contract on March 22, 2019. And...
Read more

Detroit Lions make decision on OL Oday Aboushi

Detroit Lions News Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Lions have continued their busy offseason by making a depth signing, electing to to bring back Oday Aboushi on a one year...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.