Former Detroit Lions TE Logan Thomas gives interesting comment on Matt Patricia

The bad blood that several former Detroit Lions have with head coach Matt Patricia hasn’t exactly been made a secret. After all, Darius Slay among others made no bones about giving their blunt thoughts about him.

However, not everyone who once donned the Honolulu blue was throwing Patricia under the bus upon their departure.

Tight end Logan Thomas just signed a deal with the Washington Redskins, and then took to Instagram to give his thanks to Patricia and to GM Bob Quinn:

“First off I want to say thank you to the Ford family, Bob Quinn, Coach Matt Patricia, and all my friends and teammates I played with last year. I will miss so many people in that building but it’s on to the next chapter for me. When I was younger I always watched football with my grandfather. There was only one team that was on in our market every week. It was the same team my grandfather grew up listening to on the radio, a team he grew to love at a young age Bc it was his escape to sports. Today was a moment I will never forget. Being able to let him know that I would be coming home to play for his favorite team the next two years! I’m excited to announce that I will be a part of the Washington Redskins. I could not be more pumped to play for Dan Snyder and coach Ron Rivera and believe he is going to lead this team to the top! My family and I are excited and ready for a new opportunity in a new city and I thank God that he continues to provide for us. #redskins #redskinsnation #HTTR #Hail #washingtonredskins @redskins @mrsthomas5”

Last year, Thomas amassed one touchdown on 16 receptions with 173 yards.