Former Detroit Lions TE says New England Patriots are ‘100 percent done’ with Tom Brady

Will Tom Brady re-sign with the New England Patriots before the 2020 season?

That is the million-dollar question that everyone wants to know the answer to as the free agency period is right around the corner.

Embed from Getty Images

Well, according to former Detroit Lions (and Patriots) tight end Christian Fauria, the Patriots are ready to move on from Brady. In fact, Fauria says the Patriots are ‘100 percent done’ with the future Hall of Famer.

From For The Win:

“I believe the Patriots are 100 percent done,” Fauria said on WEEI’s Ordway, Merloni & Fauria. “I think the Patriots are okay and ready to move on. Everything that comes out from (NFL Network reporter) Ian Rapoport is just bogus-ness. It’s fake, it’s narrative changing, it’s camouflage, it’s not the truth because there’s going to be ‘it’s not our fault’ fans. They know Brady’s not coming back.”

.@christianfauria is more sure than ever we will not see Tom Brady play for the #Patriots again "The next time he shows up at Gillette Stadium it will be either as a guest playing for another team or getting a red jacket"@GlennDOrdway @LouMerloni pic.twitter.com/MJnNVlqNVn — OMF (@OMFonWEEI) February 12, 2020

What do you think, Nation? Where will Tom Brady play in 2020?

–Quotes courtesy of Henry McKenna, For The Win– LINK