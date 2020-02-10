Former Detroit Lions TE scores on trick play in XFL debut [Video]

Between Saturday and Sunday, 11 former Detroit Lions made their XFL debuts, including former Lions tight end Khari Lee, who scored on a pretty cool trick play which ended with DC Defenders QB Cardale Jones connecting with Lee for a touchdown.

Watch as Jones hands the ball off to Donnell Pumphrey, who then pitches it to Eli Rogers, who then tosses it back to Jones, who then throws the ball to Lee, who then makes a couple of players miss before scoring. (I am out of breath)

- Advertisement -

This was certainly the highlight of Week 1 of the IXL.