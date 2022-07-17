Former Detroit Lions tight end arrested after ‘pulling gun’ on officers

The two cars were trying to park in a spot at the intersection of 19th Street and 8th Avenue, but former NFL tight end Orson Charles exited his car and walked towards the other car after losing out on the parking spot, Tampa Police Department said in a news release.

Charles then reportedly opened the door on the driver’s side to talk with the off-duty officers and pulled a gun from under his shirt.

“What (are) you trying to do,” the former NFL player said to the officers while having the gun in his hand threatening to shoot them.

After the two law enforcement officers showed their badges to Charles, he ignored their credentials, cursed at them and said “I have one in the head,” according to an affidavit.

Charles, who was originally selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL Draft, played in two games for the Detroit Lions during the 2016 season. In those games, Charles did not record any stats on 31 special teams snaps.

Now, Orson Charles, who is still just 31 years old, is facing jail time after allegedly making a very unfortunate decision on Friday.

[irp posts=”283615″