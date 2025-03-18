Former Detroit Lions Top Pick Could Return to NFC North

Do you think this would be a good fit? Could be eventually come back to haunt the Lions?

When the Detroit Lions selected CB Jeff Okudah with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the hope was that the former Ohio State standout would quickly emerge as one of the top corners in the league. As we know, that did not happen, and following the 2022 season, he was traded to the Atlanta Falcons, where he played one year. Following the 2023 season, the Houston Texans signed him to a 1-year deal. Now, Okudah is a free agent once again, and there is a chance he could return to the NFC North.

Jeff Okudah Meets with Minnesota Vikings

According to a report from Adam Schefter, Jeff Okudah had a visit with the Minnesota Vikings on Monday, though there has not yet been a report suggesting a contract is imminent.

Bottom Line

It seems like the Vikings’ interest in Jeff Okudah goes beyond just casual curiosity. According to Alec Lewis from The Athletic, Minnesota has been closely monitoring Okudah for some time now.

“Okudah has had an up-and-down beginning to his career since the Lions drafted him with the No. 3 pick in 2020. His man coverage ability and physicality would make for some fun matchups with Jefferson and Addison during training camp,” Lewis wrote on Monday.