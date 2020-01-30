31.4 F
Detroit
Thursday, January 30, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

Former Detroit Lions WR believes it may be time to move on from Matthew Stafford

By Arnold Powell

Must Read

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Former Detroit Lions WR believes it may be time to move on from Matthew Stafford

Even though the Detroit Lions have said absolutely nothing to make anyone believe they are ready to move on...
Read more
Detroit Tigers NewsArnold Powell - 0

Detroit Tigers bring back shortstop Jordy Mercer

According to the Detroit Tigers, they are bringing back shortstop Jordy Mercer as they have agreed to a Minor...
Read more
College SportsMichael Whitaker - 0

Draymond Green discusses Kobe Bryant’s final moments as a father

The tributes continue to pour in from the sports world for former NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, who was killed...
Read more
Arnold Powell

Even though the Detroit Lions have said absolutely nothing to make anyone believe they are ready to move on from Matthew Stafford, it has been a hot topic this offseason.

Embed from Getty Images

As noted by Kyle Meinke of MLive most people seem to believe the Lions should roll with Stafford over any QB who will be available to select in the 2020 NFL Draft.

That being said, there is a group of people out there who believe it is time for the Detroit Lions to move on from Stafford. One of those people is former Lions receiver, Nate Burleson.

On Thursday, Burleson reportedly told the media that though he is a Stafford fan, he believes that at some point the Lions have to get a cheaper QB.

Nation, what are your thoughts on this? Do you agree with Burleson?

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleDetroit Tigers bring back shortstop Jordy Mercer

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Former Detroit Lions WR believes it may be time to move on from Matthew Stafford

Even though the Detroit Lions have said absolutely nothing to make anyone believe they are ready to move on...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Detroit Tigers bring back shortstop Jordy Mercer

Arnold Powell - 0
According to the Detroit Tigers, they are bringing back shortstop Jordy Mercer as they have agreed to a Minor League contract. http://gty.im/1167313980 Mercer will also receive...
Read more
College Sports

Draymond Green discusses Kobe Bryant’s final moments as a father

Michael Whitaker - 0
The tributes continue to pour in from the sports world for former NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, who was killed along with his 13 year...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman has a message for Washington’s Alex Ovechkin

Michael Whitaker - 0
This is so cool! Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin passed former Detroit Red Wings captain Steve Yzerman for 9th all time on the NHL...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Voice of Detroit Lions says he is preparing call for Super Bowl

Arnold Powell - 0
It seems like the Detroit Lions are so far from winning a Super Bowl that it is pretty much pointless to even think about...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Voice of Detroit Lions says he is preparing call for Super Bowl

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
It seems like the Detroit Lions are so far from winning a Super Bowl that it is pretty much pointless to even think about...
Read more

Wayne Fontes reveals how many Super Bowls his Detroit Lions teams would have won with Matthew Stafford

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
Ever since he came to the Detroit Lions, Matthew Stafford has been a lightning rod amongst both the fans and the media, both local...
Read more

Graph shows golden opportunity for Detroit Lions to go from worst to first in NFC North

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
I am not going to lie. Heading into the 2019 season, I downed the Kool-Aid and I truly believed the Detroit Lions could make...
Read more

Report: Detroit Lions decide on linebackers coach

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
It sounds like the Detroit Lions have decided on their next linebackers coach. According to a report from John Glennon, Tyrone McKenzie is leaving the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

[tdn_block_newsletter_subscribe input_placeholder=”Your email address” btn_text=”Subscribe” tds_newsletter2-image=”518″ tds_newsletter2-image_bg_color=”#c3ecff” tds_newsletter3-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter4-image=”519″ tds_newsletter4-image_bg_color=”#fffbcf” tds_newsletter4-btn_bg_color=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter4-check_accent=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter5-tdicon=”tdc-font-fa tdc-font-fa-envelope-o” tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color=”#000000″ tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color_hover=”#4db2ec” tds_newsletter5-check_accent=”#000000″ tds_newsletter6-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter6-btn_bg_color=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter6-check_accent=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter7-image=”520″ tds_newsletter7-btn_bg_color=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-check_accent=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_size=”20″ tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_line_height=”28px” tds_newsletter8-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color=”#00649e” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color_hover=”#21709e” tds_newsletter8-check_accent=”#00649e” embedded_form_type=”mailchimp” tds_newsletter=”tds_newsletter1″ tds_newsletter1-input_bar_display=”” tdc_css=”eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn19″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_btn_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_size=”14″ tds_newsletter1-btn_bg_color=”#266fef” embedded_form_code=”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”]
- Advertisement -

© Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.