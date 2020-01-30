Former Detroit Lions WR believes it may be time to move on from Matthew Stafford

Even though the Detroit Lions have said absolutely nothing to make anyone believe they are ready to move on from Matthew Stafford, it has been a hot topic this offseason.

Embed from Getty Images

As noted by Kyle Meinke of MLive most people seem to believe the Lions should roll with Stafford over any QB who will be available to select in the 2020 NFL Draft.

That being said, there is a group of people out there who believe it is time for the Detroit Lions to move on from Stafford. One of those people is former Lions receiver, Nate Burleson.

On Thursday, Burleson reportedly told the media that though he is a Stafford fan, he believes that at some point the Lions have to get a cheaper QB.

Almost everyone I’ve talked to about Matt Stafford the last 2 weeks has said Detroit should roll with him over Tua/another rookie. One surprising exception: Nate Burleson. The former Lions receiver is a big Stafford fan, but says at some point you just have to get cheaper at QB — kyle meinke (@kmeinke) January 30, 2020

Nation, what are your thoughts on this? Do you agree with Burleson?