Monday, March 2, 2020
Former Detroit Lions WR has contract advice for Darius Slay

By Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

There is no doubt about it, Detroit Lions Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay wants to get paid and he wants to get paid big.

Slay has made it clear that he would like to finish his career with the Lions but at the same time, he knows the NFL is a business and he is ready to play for another team if they are willing to outbid the Lions.

On Monday, former Lions receiver Lance Moore tweeted Slay some contract advice.

”Just don’t settle. Get what your’re truly worth this time! No more play money. Make them (whoever) pay!!!”

Nation, where will Darius Slay be playing in 2020 and how much will he get paid?

