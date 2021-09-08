Former Detroit Lions WR Danny Amendola finds new home on eve of 2021 season

The 2021 NFL season will kick off on Thursday night and former Detroit Lions WR Danny Amendola has found a new home.

According to reports, Amendola is signing a 1-year, $2.5 million deal with the Houston Texans.

This in now way impacts potential compensatory picks for the Lions in 2022.

Best of luck, Danny!

