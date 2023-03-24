Former Detroit Lions WR DJ Chark signs with Panthers

According to a report from Ian Rapoport, former Detroit Lions WR DJ Chark has agreed to terms with the Carolina Panthers. Rapoport is reporting that Chark has agreed to a 1-year deal with the Panthers. Prior to the 2022 season, the Lions secured the services of Chark with a one-year deal worth $10 million. Although Chark encountered a difficult beginning due to an injury, he exhibited improved performance in the latter part of the season. In total, he accumulated 30 receptions for 502 yards and three touchdowns throughout the season.

Key Points

DJ Chark has agreed to a 1-year deal with the Panthers, according to a report from Ian Rapoport.

Chark had been in talks with the Lions about potentially re-signing, but ultimately chose to sign with the Panthers.

With Chark gone, the Lions may need to rely on second-year receiver Jameson Williams or consider other options such as signing a free agent or drafting a receiver in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Why it Matters for DJ Chark and the Detroit Lions

According to reports, Chark had been having conversations about potentially re-signing with the Lions, but, in the end, he must have found a sweeter deal with the Panthers. Now, with Chark out of the picture, the Lions will have to hope that second-year wide receiver Jameson Williams can take a huge step forward. That being said, don't be surprised if the Lions either bring in another free agent wide receiver (such as Marvin Jones Jr.) or if they select a receiver on Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Bottom Line: Chark is moving on from the Lions to join the Panthers

- Advertisement -

DJ Chark has opted to join the Panthers on a 1-year contract, ending talks with the Lions about a potential re-signing. With Chark out of the picture, the Lions will need to explore other options to bolster their receiving corps, such as depending on second-year receiver Jameson Williams or potentially signing a free agent, or drafting a receiver in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. Chark's departure marks a significant loss for the Lions but also presents an opportunity for the team to make strategic moves to strengthen their roster.