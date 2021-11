Former Detroit Lions wide receiver Golden Tate has found his next professional home.

According to multiple reports, he’s signed with the Tennessee Titans practice squad:

Golden Tate has a new team: he's joining the Titans' practice squad. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) November 23, 2021

Tate had been a free-agent, having most recently suited up for the New York Giants. He played four and a half seasons for the Lions before being dealt to Philadelphia in 2018.