Former Detroit Lions WR Golden Tate posts important message

COVID-19 has literally taken over our world and it is extremely important that everyone does their part so we can eventually curb the damage it could potentially do.

On Friday, former Detroit Lions wide receiver Golden Tate posted a message which rings true.

Family Friday couldn’t have come at a better time. Been a crazy 24-48 hours. But really respect all the decisions made that ultimately have the best interest of our society in mind. Protection our family, neighbors, loved ones should always be our number goal! Be safe out there! pic.twitter.com/NlxEvKYrDc — Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) March 13, 2020

- Advertisement -

Tate is 100% correct. It is crucial that we protect our family and our friends during this unprecedented time.