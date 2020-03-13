41.8 F
Detroit Lions News

Former Detroit Lions WR Golden Tate posts important message

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

COVID-19 has literally taken over our world and it is extremely important that everyone does their part so we can eventually curb the damage it could potentially do.

On Friday, former Detroit Lions wide receiver Golden Tate posted a message which rings true.

Tate is 100% correct. It is crucial that we protect our family and our friends during this unprecedented time.

