Former Detroit Lions WR Josh Reynolds Finds New Home

Former Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds has found a new team after being waived by the Denver Broncos. According to a report from Aaron Wilson, Reynolds was claimed off waivers by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

#Jaguars were awarded Josh Reynolds off waivers from #Broncos — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) December 4, 2024

Reynolds, who spent parts of two seasons with the Lions after signing with the team in 2021, had a solid stint with Detroit, recording 40 catches for 608 yards and five touchdowns in the 2023 season. While he was a key contributor to the Lions' offense during that time, he was waived by the Broncos following a short tenure in Denver.

Reynolds' move to Jacksonville comes at a time when the Jaguars are looking to bolster their receiving corps. Reynolds brings a wealth of experience to the Jaguars' receiving group and could make an immediate impact as a depth option.

As Reynolds embarks on his next chapter in Jacksonville, his connection with the Lions' fanbase remains strong. Many remember him for his key contributions during the Lions' 2023 campaign and wish him the best in his new home.