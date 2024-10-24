fb
Friday, October 25, 2024
Detroit Lions

Former Detroit Lions WR Josh Reynolds Shot After Leaving Strip Club

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
According to a report from 9News‘ Janet Oravetz, former Detroit Lions and current Denver Broncos wide receiver Josh Reynolds was injured in a shooting early Friday morning in Denver. The incident reportedly occurred after Reynolds and another man were followed from a strip club.

The shooting took place shortly after 3 a.m. on October 18, near East Hampden Avenue and South Dahlia Street, when a 911 caller reported being shot while driving a blue Ford Bronco. The caller stopped responding during the call, suggesting they were fleeing the scene. Two other 911 calls followed, with one of the callers identifying Reynolds as one of the victims.

According to court documents, Reynolds was shot twice—once in his left arm and once in the back of his head—while another man was shot in the back. A third victim was injured by shattered glass. All victims sustained scrapes from climbing over a fence while trying to escape the attackers.

The victims had been at Shotgun Willies, a strip club in Glendale, but left without any reported issues around 2:45 a.m. However, they soon realized they were being followed by two drivers, and shots were fired at them. The suspects continued to follow the victims onto the highway, where their vehicle ultimately became disabled, forcing them to flee on foot.

Denver police have since arrested two men, Burr Charlesworth and Luis Mendoza, in connection with the shooting. Video footage reportedly shows Mendoza following Reynolds and his group from the strip club.

Reynolds, who is currently on injured reserve for a broken finger, did not travel with the Broncos for their most recent game in New Orleans. Further updates regarding his recovery from the shooting injuries are yet to be released.

This tragic incident comes as a shock, given Reynolds’ current status as an NFL player, but fortunately, no fatalities were reported, and suspects have been apprehended.

Click here to read the full Report

Previous article
Detroit Lions Reveal Uniform Combo for Week 8 Matchup vs. Titans
Next article
Denver Broncos Release Statement Following Josh Reynolds’ Shooting
