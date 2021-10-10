Former Detroit Lions WR Kenny Golladay suffers what could be serious injury

It was not a good day at all for the New York Giants in terms of injuries as the not only lost Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones but they also lost former Detroit Lions WR Kenny Golladay.

According to reports, Golladay suffered a knee injury and had already been ruled OUT of Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.

We wish Kenny a speedy recovery.

