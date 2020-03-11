39.8 F
Detroit Lions News

Former Detroit Lions WR Kris Durham quarantined in Parma, Italy because of coronavirus

By Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

According to a report, former Detroit Lions wide receiver Kris Durham is currently quarantined in an apartment in Parma, Italy for the next 30 days because of the coronavirus.

Here is a video that was shot by Durham earlier today.

This is absolutely nuts!

