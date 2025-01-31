fb
Friday, January 31, 2025
HomeDetroit LionsFormer Detroit Lions WR Maurice Alexander Finds New Home
Detroit Lions

Former Detroit Lions WR Maurice Alexander Finds New Home

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0

The Chicago Bears have signed former Detroit Lions wide receiver and return specialist Maurice Alexander to a reserve/futures deal, according to a report by Aaron Wilson.

Maurice Alexander

Alexander, 28, was originally signed by the Lions in October 2022 and has spent time with the team in a limited role. Over his career, Alexander has appeared in seven games with the Lions, recording one catch for seven yards. His primary contribution to the team came as a return man.

Maurice Alexander's Time In Detroit

In the 2022 season, Maurice Alexander returned six kickoffs for 146 yards, and in 2024, he returned four punts for 42 yards. Despite his limited receiving stats, Alexander’s abilities as a special teams contributor have made him a valuable asset, and the Bears have added him to their roster as they look to bolster their depth.

The move marks a fresh opportunity for Alexander as he joins the Bears’ roster in preparation for the 2025 season.

Previous article
Barry Sanders Posts Heartfelt Video Message for Detroit Lions Fans
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more
- Advertisment -

Recent Comments

Gibby on NFL Admits Costly Mistake That May Have Doomed Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes
Mike on NFL Admits Costly Mistake That May Have Doomed Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes
Russ on NFL Admits Costly Mistake That May Have Doomed Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes
Eric B. on The Detroit Lions WILL Trade for Maxx Crosby
John on The Detroit Lions WILL Trade for Maxx Crosby
Ryan on The Detroit Lions WILL Trade for Maxx Crosby
Tom on The Detroit Lions WILL Trade for Maxx Crosby
Dan Richmond on Dan Campbell Defends Controversial Play Call vs. Commanders
Al Graham on Dan Campbell’s Wife Holly Shares Raw Heartbreak After Lions’ Playoff Loss
Tommy on Video Emerges Showing Detroit Lions ‘Fans’ Quitting on Their Team

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions