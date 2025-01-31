Former Detroit Lions WR Maurice Alexander Finds New Home

The Chicago Bears have signed former Detroit Lions wide receiver and return specialist Maurice Alexander to a reserve/futures deal, according to a report by Aaron Wilson.

Alexander, 28, was originally signed by the Lions in October 2022 and has spent time with the team in a limited role. Over his career, Alexander has appeared in seven games with the Lions, recording one catch for seven yards. His primary contribution to the team came as a return man.

Maurice Alexander's Time In Detroit

In the 2022 season, Maurice Alexander returned six kickoffs for 146 yards, and in 2024, he returned four punts for 42 yards. Despite his limited receiving stats, Alexander’s abilities as a special teams contributor have made him a valuable asset, and the Bears have added him to their roster as they look to bolster their depth.

The move marks a fresh opportunity for Alexander as he joins the Bears’ roster in preparation for the 2025 season.