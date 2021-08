Former Detroit Lions WR Nate Burleson will no longer be a part of Good Morning Football.

On Wednesday, Burleson announces he is leaving GMFB and has accepted a job with CBS This Morning.

Congrats, Nate! This is well-deserved!

It's not goodbye, it's see you later.

So proud of our guy @nateburleson.

