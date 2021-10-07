Former Detroit Piston and two former Michigan State standouts charged in scheme to defraud NBA

According to a report from Detroit News writer Tony Paul, a former Detroit Piston and two former Michigan State standouts have been charged in scheme to defraud the NBA.

The players who have been charged are former Pistons guard Will Bynum and former MSU players Shannon Brown and Alan Anderson.

From Detroit News:

Eighteen former NBA players, including two-ex Michigan State stars, a former Detroit Piston and one Detroit native, have been charged with defrauding the league’s health-benefit plan of about $4 million.

Federal prosecutors from the Southern District of New York made the announcement early Thursday morning, saying 16 of the 19 defendants were arrested by FBI offices across the country Thursday morning.

Among those charged were Shannon Brown and Alan Anderson, who played at Michigan State; Will Bynum, a former Pistons guard; as well as Chris Douglas-Roberts, who played at Detroit Cass Tech and Detroit Northwestern. Douglas-Roberts was one of three who hadn’t been arrested as of early Thursday afternoon.

