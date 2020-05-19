Former Detroit Piston Bill Laimbeer tackles Larry Bird, Robert Parish retaliates [Video]

If you were a fan of Bill Laimbeer, especially during the late ’80s and early ’90s, you had the opportunity to watch one of the biggest badasses in NBA history.

Laimbeer was a hard-nosed, physical player who was not about to back down from anybody. He was the ultimate team player who was willing to do whatever it took to win and that is exactly what he did.

While with the Detroit Pistons, Laimbeer won two NBA Championships and was selected to four All-Star Games. Following his career, Laimbeer’s No. 40 jersey was retired by the Pistons.

In honor of Laimbeer, we bring to you a throwback video from when he tackled Boston Celtics legend, Larry Bird.

Enjoy!