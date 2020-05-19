41.2 F
Detroit
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
type here...
Detroit Pistons News

Former Detroit Piston Bill Laimbeer tackles Larry Bird, Robert Parish retaliates [Video]

Related Articles

Detroit Red Wings News

OTD: Former Detroit Red Wing Kris Draper uses his teeth to score goal [Video]

Arnold Powell - 0
If you have watched hockey throughout your life, you have seen goals scored in many different ways. But it is not too often that...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

Detroit Pistons ‘Bad Boy’ Bill Laimbeer and Charles Barkley Brawl at the Palace [Video]

Don Drysdale - 0
On the morning of Thursday, April 19, 1990, the Philadelphia 76ers awakened with the knowledge that the only thing standing between them and their...
Read more

If you were a fan of Bill Laimbeer, especially during the late ’80s and early ’90s, you had the opportunity to watch one of the biggest badasses in NBA history.

Laimbeer was a hard-nosed, physical player who was not about to back down from anybody. He was the ultimate team player who was willing to do whatever it took to win and that is exactly what he did.

While with the Detroit Pistons, Laimbeer won two NBA Championships and was selected to four All-Star Games. Following his career, Laimbeer’s No. 40 jersey was retired by the Pistons.

In honor of Laimbeer, we bring to you a throwback video from when he tackled Boston Celtics legend, Larry Bird.

Enjoy!

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

By Arnold Powell

More on this topic

Previous articleBleacher Report lists Matthew Stafford as ‘Dark-Horse’ candidate to win NFL MVP
Next articleOTD: Former Detroit Red Wing Kris Draper uses his teeth to score goal [Video]

Comments

Comments


Popular stories

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.

Don't Miss Out! Subscribe To Our Newsletter!

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team, every morning.

You have Successfully Subscribed!