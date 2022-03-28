Former Detroit Piston Charlie Villanueva blasts Chris Rock for tasteless joke at Oscars

UPDATE:

Former Detroit Pistons F Charlie Villanueva, who also suffers from Alopecia, has come to Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith‘s defense following Chris Rock‘s classless joke during the Oscars 2022 awards show.

From TMZ:

Villanueva took to Instagram to express his thoughts on the Smith-Rock altercation at Sunday night’s Academy Awards … saying as someone who’s had to deal with Alopecia, he knows what Jada is going through.

“She voiced that she struggled with [Alopecia], and Chris Rock thought it was cool to crack a joke,” Villanueva said. “We are not with Jada everyday to know the level of the struggle, but Will does.”

“As I don’t condone violence, Im proud that Will Smith stood up for his wife.”Villanueva added, “As a fellow Alopecians, I stand with Will and Jada.”

FROM SUNDAY NIGHT:

If you are watching the Oscars, you just saw one of the craziest things ever to happen on live television as actor Will Smith walked up to the stage and slapped Chris Rock.

Smith got upset after Rock made a joke involving Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

“Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see you,” Rock said on stage during the ceremony.

Jada could be seen shaking her head in disgust before Will Smith went to the stage and punched Rock.

From The Independent:

“Will Smith just smacked the s*** out of me,” said Rock.

Smith is then heard yelling: “Keep my wife’s name out your f***ing mouth,” to which Rock replied: “Wow… dude. It was a GI Jane joke.”

“Keep my wife’s name out your f***ing mouth,” Smith yells again.

“I’m going to…” replied Rock, who appeared flustered at the interaction.

“That was the greatest night in the history of television…” he said before going on to present the award for Best Documentary.

Check it out.

VIA JAPANESE TELEVISION: The uncensored exchange between Will Smith and Chris Rock pic.twitter.com/j0Z184ZyXa — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 28, 2022