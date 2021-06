Sharing is caring!

As you have probably heard by now, Nikola Jokic is your 2020-21 NBA MVP.

But, now the votes have been released and as you can see, former Detroit Pistons G Derrick Rose got a first place vote!

Congrats, Derrick! (His first place vote was a cumulative fan vote)

Full MVP balloting results: Jokic gets 91 first-place votes; Curry next with five. pic.twitter.com/qqWr6aG9BN — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 8, 2021