Tuesday, April 28, 2020
Detroit Pistons News

Former Detroit Pistons ‘Bad Boy’ John Sally epically trolls Michael Jordan

With no live sports to watch on television, the talk of the town has become the ESPN documentary, "The Last Dance," which has aired...
John Salley may have been a teammate of Michael Jordan at one point in his career but there is no question that he is a Detroit Pistons Bad Boy at heart.

In response to Jordan ripping the Pistons in the latest episodes of ‘The Last Dance,’ Salley took his opportunity to troll Jordan.

Sally joined the Rich Eisen Show on Tuesday and he pointed out that it is pretty cool to be on the mind of the greatest player ever.

Goodnight, Michael!

By Arnold Powell
