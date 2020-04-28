Former Detroit Pistons ‘Bad Boy’ John Sally epically trolls Michael Jordan

John Salley may have been a teammate of Michael Jordan at one point in his career but there is no question that he is a Detroit Pistons Bad Boy at heart.

In response to Jordan ripping the Pistons in the latest episodes of ‘The Last Dance,’ Salley took his opportunity to troll Jordan.

Sally joined the Rich Eisen Show on Tuesday and he pointed out that it is pretty cool to be on the mind of the greatest player ever.

John Salley — via @RichEisenShow — on what he's learned from The Last Dance: “I learned that we didn’t realize we're still on the mind of Michael Jordan. Imagine being the greatest player ever in the NBA and he goes to sleep thinking about you. I really appreciated that.” — Will Burchfield (@burchie_kid) April 28, 2020

Goodnight, Michael!