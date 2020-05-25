Former Detroit Pistons C Andre Drummond leaves monster tip at restaurant

You may or may not have liked Andre Drummond as a basketball player for the Detroit Pistons but what Drummond, who now plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers, reportedly did on Sunday will make even his biggest critics smile.
According to a Delray Beach waitress, Drummond gave her a $1,000 tip on a $164.25 bill.
A Delray Beach waitress got a $1,000 tip from NBA star Andre Drummond. @CHERestaurant @AndreDrummond @citydelraybeach https://t.co/z5Pc3wpwfO
— Lois Solomon (@loisksolomon) May 25, 2020
From South Florida Sun-Sentinel:
When waitress Kassandra Diaz brought the signed check back to her station, she stared in disbelief: $1,000 was written on the tip line of the $164.25 bill. It had been signed by Andre Drummond, a 6-foot, 11 inch center for the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Diaz went back to the table to double-check that Drummond had intended the enormous gratuity.
“He said, ‘Of course, no problem,’ ” according to Jose Diaz, the restaurant’s manager.
On Sunday, server Kassandra Diaz posted on Instagram: “Today, started off as slow day at work getting there for my double shift. The past week, overall, has been pretty slow of course due to COVID. Restaurants and staff have been struggling, as you can imagine. Little did I know that today I would get a tip no server would guess that they would ever receive when they open that check book.”
“Unknowingly, I was seated and served a table with @andredrummondd. I had no idea who he was, and hadn’t seen him here before but we @che.delray always welcome our new customers. When I was given the checkbook, I went to put in the tip & information to close the table and I couldn’t believe it. From a $160 check, the tip read $1,000. I was shaking and had tears of happiness after what he left me. I had no idea how to react, I didn’t want to draw attention but at the same time I couldn’t describe the amount of appreciation I had/ have. It’s so amazing to see people displaying acts of kindness in these uncertain times. This is a story I will never forget, thank you again so much.”
Drummond responded: “Thank you for being amazing.”
This is an awesome gesture by Drummond!