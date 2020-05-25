41.2 F
Detroit
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
type here...
Detroit Pistons News

Former Detroit Pistons C Andre Drummond leaves monster tip at restaurant

Related Articles

Detroit Pistons News

Audio surfaces of Michael Jordan blocking Isiah Thomas from ‘Dream Team’

Arnold Powell - 0
There has been plenty of speculation about whether or not Michael Jordan was the reason why Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas was not selected...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Top 5 Detroit athletes who also served in the United States Military

Don Drysdale - 0
In honor of SPC Christopher David Allen Kube, who gave up his life on July 14, 2007. Rest in Peace, Hero. You will NEVER...
Read more

You may or may not have liked Andre Drummond as a basketball player for the Detroit Pistons but what Drummond, who now plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers, reportedly did on Sunday will make even his biggest critics smile.

According to a Delray Beach waitress, Drummond gave her a $1,000 tip on a $164.25 bill.

From South Florida Sun-Sentinel:

When waitress Kassandra Diaz brought the signed check back to her station, she stared in disbelief: $1,000 was written on the tip line of the $164.25 bill. It had been signed by Andre Drummond, a 6-foot, 11 inch center for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Diaz went back to the table to double-check that Drummond had intended the enormous gratuity.

“He said, ‘Of course, no problem,’ ” according to Jose Diaz, the restaurant’s manager.

On Sunday, server Kassandra Diaz posted on Instagram: “Today, started off as slow day at work getting there for my double shift. The past week, overall, has been pretty slow of course due to COVID. Restaurants and staff have been struggling, as you can imagine. Little did I know that today I would get a tip no server would guess that they would ever receive when they open that check book.”

“Unknowingly, I was seated and served a table with @andredrummondd. I had no idea who he was, and hadn’t seen him here before but we @che.delray always welcome our new customers. When I was given the checkbook, I went to put in the tip & information to close the table and I couldn’t believe it. From a $160 check, the tip read $1,000. I was shaking and had tears of happiness after what he left me. I had no idea how to react, I didn’t want to draw attention but at the same time I couldn’t describe the amount of appreciation I had/ have. It’s so amazing to see people displaying acts of kindness in these uncertain times. This is a story I will never forget, thank you again so much.”

Drummond responded: “Thank you for being amazing.”

This is an awesome gesture by Drummond!

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

By Arnold Powell

More on this topic

Previous articleAudio surfaces of Michael Jordan blocking Isiah Thomas from ‘Dream Team’

Comments

Comments


Popular stories

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.

Don't Miss Out! Subscribe To Our Newsletter!

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team, every morning.

You have Successfully Subscribed!