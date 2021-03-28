Former Detroit Pistons C Andre Drummond to sign with new team

Sharing is caring!

According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski, former Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond is about to increase his chances of winning an NBA title in a big way.

Wojnarowski is reporting that Drummond plans to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Drummond plans to sign with Lakers, agent Jeff Schwartz says – via @ESPN App https://t.co/NG4i24DzIO — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 28, 2021

From ESPN:

Andre Drummond intends to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers once he clears waivers at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday, agent Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports Management tells ESPN.

The Lakers’ star players and front office have been recruiting the center hard, selling him on the opportunity to step into the defending champions’ starting lineup, sources said. The Lakers have had inconsistent center play with Marc Gasol and Montrezl Harrell this season, and Drummond’s ability to protect the paint and rebound would allow for him to have a significant impact.

All-Star Anthony Davis would be expected to play center minutes in the postseason, too.

Drummond and Schwartz had discussions with several teams since reaching a buyout with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, including the Lakers, Clippers, Knicks, Celtics, Hornets and others, sources said.

Whether or not Drummond ends up winning a title with the Lakers is yet to be seen but he may only have this one chance since he will become a free agent at the conclusion of the season.