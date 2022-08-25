According to reports, former Detroit Pistons C Luka Garza has found a new home.

The Minnesota Timberwolves reported on Thursday that they have signed Garza, though terms of the contract were not released.

Former Detroit Pistons C Luka Garza finds new home

From Timberwolves:

The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the team has signed forward CJ Elleby and Luka Garza. Per team policy, terms of the agreements were not released.

Garza, 6-11, spent last season with the Detroit Pistons where he averaged 5.8 points on 44.9% shooting and 3.1 rebounds per game in 32 games (five starts). He played in 16 games (all starts) last season for the Pistons’ G League affiliate, the Motor City Cruise and averaged 20.6 points on 51.8% shooting and 9.5 rebounds per game.

The Washington D.C. native spent four seasons at the University of Iowa, where he ended his college career as Iowa’s all-time leading scorer (2,306 points), marking the seventh-highest scoring total in Big Ten history. Garza earned unanimous 2020-21 National Player of the Year honors after averaging 24.1 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.6 blocks and 31.6 minutes per game in 31 games during his final season. Additionally, he was named a two-time unanimous All-America First Team selection (2020-21 and 2019-20) and two-time Big Ten Player of the Year (2020-21 and 2019-20).

Garza was originally selected by the Pistons with the 52nd overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Nation, do you think the Detroit Pistons should have held on to Luka Garza for a bit longer, or did they make the right decision by moving on? MUST READ: Detroit Pistons 2022-23 Opening Night opponent leaked

